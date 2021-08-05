Custom Rules (Beta)

Important This feature is only available for selected customers on an Enterprise plan. Contact your Cloudflare Customer Success Manager to get access.

Custom Rules allow you to protect your website and your APIs from malicious or excessive incoming traffic.

Use Custom Rules in the Firewall app to define the following rule types:

Rate Limiting rules — Check for excessive incoming traffic and apply mitigation actions.

Custom Firewall rules — Control incoming traffic by filtering requests. Perform actions like Block or JS Challenge on incoming requests according to rules you define.

Custom Rules are built upon the Ruleset Engine which you can use to define rules and actions in several Cloudflare products.

​ Rule execution order

Cloudflare evaluates different types of rules when processing incoming requests. The rule execution order is the following: