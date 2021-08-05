Skip to content
Deploy a Managed Ruleset with ruleset, tag, and rule overrides

Customize the execution of Managed Rulesets with a combination of ruleset overrides, tag overrides, and rule overrides in your phase entry point ruleset.

  1. Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset.
  2. Configure a ruleset override that disables all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  3. Configure a tag override that sets an action for rules with a given tag.
  4. Configure a rule override that sets an action for the rules you want to execute.

The request below uses the Update ruleset operation to execute the following in a single PUT request:

  • Add a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
  • Use category overrides to enable rules with wordpress and drupal tags and set their actions to log.
  • Add a rule override that enables a single rule.
Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the zone level with overrides

In this example:

  • "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" adds a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to a zone ({zone-id}).
  • "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  • "categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with wordpress or drupal and sets their action to log.
  • "rules": [{"id": "{rule-id}", "action": "block", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to block.
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "execute",
      "expression": "true", 
      "action_parameters": {
        "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
        "overrides": {
          "enabled": false,
          "categories": [
            {
              "category": "wordpress",
              "action": "log",
              "enabled": true
            },
            {
              "category": "drupal",
              "action": "log",
              "enabled": true              
            }
          ],
          "rules": [
            {
              "id": "{rule-id}",
              "action": "block",
              "enabled": true
            }
          ]
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}'
Example: Execute a Managed Ruleset at the account level with overrides

In this example:

  • "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" adds a rule to the http_request_firewall_managed phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset for requests addressed to example.com.
  • "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.
  • "categories": [{"category": "wordpress", "action": "log", "enabled": true}, {"category": "drupal", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the tag level to enable rules tagged with wordpress or drupal and sets their action to log.
  • "rules": [{"id": "{rule-id}", "action": "block", "enabled": true}] defines an override at the rule level that enables one individual rule and sets the action to block.
curl -X PUT \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
  "rules": [
    {
      "action": "execute",
      "expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"", 
      "action_parameters": {
        "id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
        "overrides": {
          "enabled": false,
          "categories": [
            {
              "category": "wordpress",
              "action": "log",
              "enabled": true
            },
            {
              "category": "drupal",
              "action": "log",
              "enabled": true
            }
          ],
          "rules": [
            {
              "id": "{rule-id}",
              "action": "block",
              "enabled": true
            }
          ]
        }
      }
    }
  ]
}'