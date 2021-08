Use rulesets and rule overrides to only enable selected rules

The following PUT request uses the Update ruleset operation at the zone level to execute only two rules from a Managed Ruleset in the http_request_firewall_managed phase.

In this example:

"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}" adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests in the specified zone ( {zone-id} ).

adds a rule to the phase entry point ruleset to execute a Managed Ruleset for requests in the specified zone ( ). "enabled": false defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset.

defines an override at the ruleset level to disable all rules in the Managed Ruleset. "rules": [{"id": "{rule-id-1}", "action": "block", "enabled": true}, {"id": "{rule-id-2}", "action": "log", "enabled": true}] defines a list of overrides at the rule level to enable two individual rules.