Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block
Follow the steps below to create a rule that executes a Managed Ruleset and defines an override for rules with a specific tag.
- Add a rule to a phase entry point ruleset that executes a Managed Ruleset.
- Configure a tag override that sets a specified action for all rules with a given tag.
The example below uses the Update ruleset operation to perform the two steps in a single
PUT request.
- Add a rule to the ruleset of the
http_request_firewall_managedphase that applies the Cloudflare Managed Ruleset.
- Override rules with the
wordpresstag to set the action to
block. All other rules use the default action provided by the ruleset issuer.
Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the zone level
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/{zone-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
"rules": [
{
"action": "execute",
"expression": "true",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
"overrides": {
"categories": [
{
"category": "wordpress",
"action": "block"
}
]
}
}
}
]
}'
Example: Use tag overrides to set WordPress rules to Block at the account level
curl -X PUT \
-H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \
-H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \
"https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account-id}/rulesets/phases/http_request_firewall_managed/entrypoint" \
-d '{
"rules": [
{
"action": "execute",
"expression": "cf.zone.name eq \"example.com\"",
"action_parameters": {
"id": "{managed-ruleset-id}",
"overrides": {
"categories": [
{
"category": "wordpress",
"action": "block"
}
]
}
}
}
]
}'