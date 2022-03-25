Cloudflare Docs
Firewall
Firewall
Use IP Lists

IP Lists allow you to create a group of IP addresses and refer to them collectively, by name, in your firewall rule expressions. For an introduction, refer to IP Lists .

Access the Lists interface

IP Lists are stored at the account level. To access the Lists interface:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Navigate to Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.

The Lists user interface displays.

The Lists user interface in the Cloudflare dashboard where you can create and manage IP Lists

Create your first IP List

Creating an IP List involves two steps:

  1. Create an IP List .
  2. Add IP addresses to the list .

Use IP Lists in expressions

To use IP Lists in the Cloudflare dashboard, refer to Use lists in expressions .