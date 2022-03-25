Use IP Lists

IP Lists allow you to create a group of IP addresses and refer to them collectively, by name, in your firewall rule expressions. For an introduction, refer to IP Lists .

​​ Access the Lists interface

IP Lists are stored at the account level. To access the Lists interface:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Navigate to Manage Account > Configurations > Lists.

The Lists user interface displays.

​​ Create your first IP List

Creating an IP List involves two steps:

​​ Use IP Lists in expressions

To use IP Lists in the Cloudflare dashboard, refer to Use lists in expressions .