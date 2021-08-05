Edit rule expressions

The Expression Editor is a text-only interface for creating Firewall Rules expressions. Although it lacks the visual simplicity of the Expression Builder, the Expression Editor supports the entire specification of Cloudflare's Firewall Rules Language.

For example, only the Expression Editor supports grouping symbols. Cloudflare designed the Firewall Rules Language with Wireshark Display Filters® External link icon Open external link in mind, so although there are some subtle differences, Wireshark users should feel right at home with Firewall Rules and be able to easily port their existing rules to Cloudflare.

Important Firewall Rules expressions have a 4 KB limit. This is approximately 4,000 text characters. This limit applies whether you use the visual Expression Builder or edit your expression manually in the Expression Editor.

​ Use the Expression Editor

The Expression Editor is located in the Create Firewall Rule and Edit Firewall Rule panels. The editor supports all available Firewall Rules fields, operators, and transformation functions. It also supports parentheses as grouping symbols.

To edit an expression in the editor:

In the Firewall Rules tab, use the Create a Firewall rule button to create a new rule, or click the wrench icon to edit an existing rule. The Create Firewall Rule page displays. To switch to the Expression Editor in the Create Firewall Rule page, click Edit expression. Use the text input to edit your expression. To commit your changes, click Deploy or Save as draft.

To switch from the editor to the Expression Builder, click Use expression builder.

In general, you can switch back and forth between the Expression Builder and the Expression Editor. However, if you use parentheses to nest expressions in the editor, you will not be able to switch to the Expression Builder, because the builder does not support nested expressions.

​ Create nested expressions

A key advantage of the Expression Editor is support for parentheses as grouping symbols, which allow you to explicitly group and nest expressions and, in turn, create highly targeted expressions.

This example a rule that challenges any visitor who is not from Malaysia and tries to access WordPress URI paths.

Only the Expression Editor supports nested expressions such as the one above. If you create a rule with nested expressions in the Expression Editor and try to switch to the Expression Builder, a dialog will warn you that the expression is not supported in the builder. You will be prompted to Discard changes and switch to the Expression Builder or Cancel and continue working in the editor.

Cloudflare validates all expressions before saving them, so if your expression is malformed, you will receive an error message, as shown in this screenshot:

The Expression Editor supports the entire Firewall Rules Language. For a complete listing of supported fields and operators, as well as guidance on using grouping symbols, see Firewall Rules language.