Manage rules in the Cloudflare dashboard

Firewall Rules is a feature of the Firewall app in the Cloudflare UI (dashboard).

As depicted in the image below, the Firewall Rules dashboard interface lets you:

  • Create new rules.
  • Search and filter the list of existing rules.
  • See a list of existing rules (both active and paused).
  • Activate or pause rules (turn on or off).
  • Edit rules.
  • Delete rules.
  • Manage and edit Rules Lists, which are collections of IP addresses, and use these lists in firewall rules.

Firewall Rules panel