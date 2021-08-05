Manage rules in the Cloudflare dashboard
Firewall Rules is a feature of the Firewall app in the Cloudflare UI (dashboard).
As depicted in the image below, the Firewall Rules dashboard interface lets you:
- Create new rules.
- Search and filter the list of existing rules.
- See a list of existing rules (both active and paused).
- Activate or pause rules (turn on or off).
- Edit rules.
- Delete rules.
- Manage and edit Rules Lists, which are collections of IP addresses, and use these lists in firewall rules.