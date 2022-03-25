JSON object

​​ List object structure and properties

A JSON response for the Rules Lists API External link icon Open external link has this structure:

{ "id" : "2c0fc9fa937b11eaa1b71c4d701ab86e" , "name" : "my_list_name" , "description" : "List description." , "kind" : "(ip|redirect)" , "num_items" : 10 , "num_referencing_filters" : 2 , "created_on" : "2021-01-01T08:00:00Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-01-10T14:00:00Z" }

This table summarizes the object properties:

Property Description Constraints id

String A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare. Unique, read only. Length: 32 characters. name

String An informative name for the list. Maximum length: 50 characters. Only alphanumeric and underscore ( _ ) characters are valid. A valid name satisfies this regular expression: ^[a-zA-Z0-9_]+$ . description

String An informative summary of the list. Maximum length: 500 characters. kind

String The type of data in the list. Valid values: ip , redirect num_items

Number The number of items in the list. Read only. num_referencing_filters

Number The number of filters that reference this list. Read only. created_on

String The RFC 3339 timestamp the list was created. Read only. modified_on

String The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was last modified. Read only.

​​ List item object structure and properties

A fully populated JSON object for an IP List item has the following structure:

{ "id" : "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a" , "ip" : "10.0.0.1/32" , "comment" : "CF DNS server" , "created_on" : "2021-10-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-10-01T05:20:00.12345Z" }

A fully populated JSON object for a Bulk Redirect List item has the following structure:

{ "id" : "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a" , "redirect" : { "source_url" : "https://example.com/blog" , "target_url" : "https://example.com/blog/latest" , "status_code" : 301 , "include_subdomains" : false , "subpath_matching" : false , "preserve_query_string" : false , "preserve_path_suffix" : true } , "created_on" : "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-10-11T12:39:02Z" }

The JSON object properties for a list item are defined as follows:

Property Description Constraints id

String A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare. Unique, read only. Length: 32 characters. ip

String An IP address or CIDR range. Applies only to IP Lists. Any of these formats can exist in the same IP List: IPv4 address

IPv6 (up to /64 ) address

) address IPv4 ranges as /32 through /2 CIDRs

through CIDRs IPv6 ranges as /64 through /4 CIDRs comment

String An informative summary of the item. Applies only to IP Lists. Maximum length: 500 characters. redirect

Object An object that contains the definition of a URL Redirect. Refer to URL Redirect parameters for details. Applies only to Bulk Redirect Lists. created_on

String The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was created. Read only. modified_on

String The RFC 3339 timestamp when the item was last modified. Read only.