JSON object
Rules List object structure and properties
A JSON response for the Rules Lists API has this structure:
{
"id": "2c0fc9fa937b11eaa1b71c4d701ab86e",
"name": "allowed_ips",
"description": "List of allowed IPs description.",
"kind": "ip",
"num_items": 10,
"num_referencing_filters": 2,
"created_on": "2020-01-01T08:00:00Z",
"modified_on": "2020-01-10T14:00:00Z"
}
This table summarizes the object properties:
|Property
|Description
|Constraints
id
String
|A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.
Unique, read only
Length: 32 characters
name
String
|An informative name for the list.
Maximum length: 50 characters.
Only alphanumeric and underscore (
A valid name satisfies this regular expression:
description
String
|An informative summary of the list.
|Maximum length: 500 characters
kind
String
|The type of data in the list.
|Valid values:
ip
num_items
Number
|The number of items in the list
|Read only
num_referencing_filters
Number
|The number of filters that reference this List
|Read only
created_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp the list was created
|Read only
modified_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was last modified
|Read only
List item object structure and properties
A fully populated rules list item JSON object has the following structure:
{
"id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a",
"ip": "10.0.0.1/32",
"comment": "CF DNS server",
"created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
"modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z"
}
The JSON object properties for a list item are defined as follows:
|Property
|Description
|Constraints
id
String
|A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.
Unique, read only
Length: 32 characters
ip
String
|An IP address or CIDR range
Any of these formats can exist in the same list:
comment
String
|An informative summary of the item.
|Maximum length: 500 characters
created_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was created.
|Read only
modified_on
String
|The RFC 3339 timestamp when the item was last modified.
|Read only
For a detailed specification, see the Cloudflare Lists API documentation.