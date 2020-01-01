Skip to content
Rules List object structure and properties

A JSON response for the Rules Lists API has this structure:

{
  "id": "2c0fc9fa937b11eaa1b71c4d701ab86e",
  "name": "allowed_ips",
  "description": "List of allowed IPs description.",
  "kind": "ip",
  "num_items": 10,
  "num_referencing_filters": 2,
  "created_on": "2020-01-01T08:00:00Z",
  "modified_on": "2020-01-10T14:00:00Z"
}

This table summarizes the object properties:

PropertyDescriptionConstraints
id
String		A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.

Unique, read only

Length: 32 characters

name
String		An informative name for the list.

Maximum length: 50 characters.

Only alphanumeric and underscore (_) characters are valid.

A valid name satisfies this regular expression: ^[a-zA-Z0-9_]+$.

description
String		An informative summary of the list.Maximum length: 500 characters
kind
String		The type of data in the list.Valid values: ip
num_items
Number		The number of items in the listRead only
num_referencing_filters
Number		The number of filters that reference this ListRead only
created_on
String		The RFC 3339 timestamp the list was createdRead only
modified_on
String		The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was last modifiedRead only

List item object structure and properties

A fully populated rules list item JSON object has the following structure:

{
  "id": "7c5dae5552338874e5053f2534d2767a",
  "ip": "10.0.0.1/32",
  "comment": "CF DNS server",
  "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z",
  "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z"
}

The JSON object properties for a list item are defined as follows:

PropertyDescriptionConstraints
id
String		A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare.

Unique, read only

Length: 32 characters

ip
String		An IP address or CIDR range

Any of these formats can exist in the same list:

  • IPv4 address
  • IPv6(up to /64) address
  • IPv4 ranges as /32 through /2 CIDRs
  • IPv6 ranges as /64 through /4 CIDRs

comment
String		An informative summary of the item.Maximum length: 500 characters
created_on
String		The RFC 3339 timestamp when the list was created.Read only
modified_on
String		The RFC 3339 timestamp when the item was last modified.Read only

For a detailed specification, see the Cloudflare Lists API documentation.