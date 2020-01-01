JSON object

id

String A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare. Unique, read only Length: 32 characters

name

String An informative name for the list. Maximum length: 50 characters. Only alphanumeric and underscore ( _ ) characters are valid. A valid name satisfies this regular expression: ^[a-zA-Z0-9_]+$ .

description

String An informative summary of the list. Maximum length: 500 characters

kind

String The type of data in the list. Valid values: ip

num_items

Number The number of items in the list Read only

num_referencing_filters

Number The number of filters that reference this List Read only

created_on

String The RFC 3339 External link icon Open external link timestamp the list was created Read only