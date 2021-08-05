JSON object

​ Firewall rule example JSON response

A JSON response for the Firewall Rules API External link icon Open external link has this structure:

{

"id" : "772bf1026a72c400ea576db1ffa16407" ,

"filter" : {

"id" : "6f58318e7fa2477a23112e8118c66f61" ,

"expression" : "http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/wp-login.php$\" or http.request.uri.path ~ \"^.*/xmlrpc.php$\""

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "WordPress login paths" ,

"ref" : ""

} ,

"action" : "challenge" ,

"priority" : 1000 ,

"paused" : false ,

"description" : "Protect blog login page" ,

"ref" : ""

}



This table summarizes the object properties:

Name Description Constraints id

String A UUIDv4 identifier generated by Cloudflare. Unique, read only Length: 32 characters filter

Object A Cloudflare Filter object that contains an expression for evaluating this rule. action

String The action to take when a request satisfies the filter expression for this rule. log

bypass

allow

challenge

js_challenge

block

priority

Number Determines the order of evaluation for the rule relative to others. Lower values indicate greater priority. Rules without a value are evaluated last. For guidance, see Avoiding priority conflicts . Read only Maximum length: 32 paused

Boolean Returns true when the rule is not active. Use ref to enable/disable the rule. Default: false description

String An informative summary of the rule. Maximum length: 500 characters ref

String A short string for tagging rules. Maximum length: 50 characters

​ Avoiding priority conflicts

Priority plays a key role in configuring firewall rules because of the power of Cloudflare Filters in contrast to previous Cloudflare Firewall functionality.

With Cloudflare Filters, it is possible to construct conflicting rules such as:

Allow requests from the office IP range, and

Block requests with a specific user agent.

Requests from the office IP range using the user agent to block would trigger both rules, but we cannot both allow and block the request. To solve this problem, the Firewall Rules follow a strict ordering depending on action and priority.

Cloudflare prioritizes rules in descending order, such that priority 1 is first and rules with no priority are last. For rules of equal priority, Cloudflare orders them by action using the following order of precedence:

log bypass allow challenge js_challenge block

In the example above if no priority is set, the allow request from the office IP range would apply because the allow action has a higher precedence than block.

To reduce the risk of unintended behavior, it's best to explicitly specify the desired priority for potentially conflicting rules.