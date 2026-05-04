Optimize costs

Reducing usage-based charges starts with understanding where your consumption comes from. Use the billable usage dashboard to identify which products are driving costs, then apply the strategies below.

General strategies

Strategy Impact Set up budget alerts to catch unexpected spikes early Prevents surprise invoices across all products Review the billable usage dashboard weekly to identify cost trends Catches runaway costs before the invoice arrives Understand how charges accrue across the request lifecycle Identifies which stage of a request generates the most cost

Per-product optimization

Cache and CDN

Cached responses are the cheapest path through Cloudflare. Every cache hit avoids origin fetch costs, Argo routing charges, and Workers execution.

Strategy What it reduces Increase cache hit ratio with longer TTLs and appropriate Cache-Control headers Argo data transfer, Workers invocations, origin load Use Cache Reserve for long-tail content that is accessed infrequently Origin fetches — keeps content cached even when it would normally be evicted Use tiered caching to reduce origin pulls Origin bandwidth and Argo transfer between Cloudflare data centers Configure cache rules to cache more static content by default Overall cache hit ratio

Workers & Durable Objects

Strategy What it reduces Use Workers Logs for log retention instead of Logpush Logpush-enabled Workers requests and Logpush data transfer Use the WebSocket Hibernation API for Durable Objects with idle WebSocket connections Duration (GB-s) charges — billing pauses while the Durable Object is hibernated

R2

Strategy What it reduces Use R2 lifecycle rules to transition cold data to the Infrequent Access storage class Storage costs for archival data Batch R2 operations where possible instead of per-object reads Class B operation count Use presigned URLs for direct client access instead of proxying through Workers Workers invocations and CPU time Enable Cache-Control headers on R2 objects to leverage Cloudflare's CDN cache Class B reads — cached objects do not hit R2

Stream and Images

Strategy What it reduces Set appropriate cache headers on Stream embed pages Repeated Stream delivery minutes Use Image Resizing URL format with width/height parameters to serve appropriately sized variants Transformation count — sized variants are cached

Load Balancing

Strategy What it reduces Set health check intervals to the longest acceptable value for your availability requirements DNS queries to load-balanced hostnames Use fewer health check regions where regional redundancy is not critical Health check frequency multiplier

Monitor and alert

Visibility is the foundation of cost optimization. Cloudflare provides two complementary tools:

Billable usage dashboard — shows daily usage-based costs per product with a chart and sortable table. Available to Pay-as-you-go accounts. Budget alerts — sends an email notification when your total spend crosses a dollar threshold you define.

For per-product usage notifications (bytes, requests, minutes), configure usage-based billing notifications in the Cloudflare dashboard.

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