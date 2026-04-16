Billing error reference
Use the table below to find common billing error messages, understand what they mean, and navigate to the right solution.
|Error message
|Cause
|Solution
|"You cannot add or modify subscriptions or services until the outstanding balance is paid."
|Your account has an unpaid balance.
|Pay the outstanding balance.
|"The payment has failed. Please contact your bank or use a different payment method."
|Your payment method was declined by your bank.
|Check your card details and bank balance, then retry. Refer to Resolve a payment failure.
|"Payment error: authorization failed"
|Your bank declined the transaction, or 3DS authentication was not completed.
|Contact your bank and retry the payment. Refer to Resolve a payment failure.
|"This zone cannot be upgraded"
|The account or a previous owner of the domain has an outstanding balance.
|Pay the balance on all accounts you have access to, wait 24 hours, then retry. Refer to Resolve the zone cannot be upgraded error.
|"There is a problem with your billing profile"
|Same as "this zone cannot be upgraded" — an unpaid balance exists.
|Pay the outstanding balance and wait 24 hours.
|"You cannot modify this subscription since it is currently scheduled to be cancelled"
|You are trying to change a subscription that already has a pending cancellation.
|Cancel the pending downgrade first, then make your change. Refer to Resolve "you cannot modify this subscription".
|"You can't remove this payment method while it's linked to active subscriptions."
|You are trying to delete a payment method that is still tied to paid services.
|Cancel all paid subscriptions first, or add a replacement payment method. Refer to Resolve "cannot remove payment method".
|"You can't remove a payment method while there are transactions in progress."
|A usage-based charge is pending, or a Registrar renewal is scheduled within 24 hours.
|Wait for pending transactions to complete, then retry. Refer to Resolve "cannot remove payment method".
|Email subject
|What it means
|What to do
|"We couldn't process your renewal payment"
|A recurring subscription charge failed. Cloudflare will retry up to 5 times over 5 days.
|Update your payment method or manually pay the invoice before the grace period ends. Refer to Resolve a payment failure.
If your error message is not listed above or the suggested solution does not resolve the issue, contact Cloudflare support.