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Billing error reference

Use the table below to find common billing error messages, understand what they mean, and navigate to the right solution.

Error messages

Error messageCauseSolution
"You cannot add or modify subscriptions or services until the outstanding balance is paid."Your account has an unpaid balance.Pay the outstanding balance.
"The payment has failed. Please contact your bank or use a different payment method."Your payment method was declined by your bank.Check your card details and bank balance, then retry. Refer to Resolve a payment failure.
"Payment error: authorization failed"Your bank declined the transaction, or 3DS authentication was not completed.Contact your bank and retry the payment. Refer to Resolve a payment failure.
"This zone cannot be upgraded"The account or a previous owner of the domain has an outstanding balance.Pay the balance on all accounts you have access to, wait 24 hours, then retry. Refer to Resolve the zone cannot be upgraded error.
"There is a problem with your billing profile"Same as "this zone cannot be upgraded" — an unpaid balance exists.Pay the outstanding balance and wait 24 hours.
"You cannot modify this subscription since it is currently scheduled to be cancelled"You are trying to change a subscription that already has a pending cancellation.Cancel the pending downgrade first, then make your change. Refer to Resolve "you cannot modify this subscription".
"You can't remove this payment method while it's linked to active subscriptions."You are trying to delete a payment method that is still tied to paid services.Cancel all paid subscriptions first, or add a replacement payment method. Refer to Resolve "cannot remove payment method".
"You can't remove a payment method while there are transactions in progress."A usage-based charge is pending, or a Registrar renewal is scheduled within 24 hours.Wait for pending transactions to complete, then retry. Refer to Resolve "cannot remove payment method".

Email notifications

Email subjectWhat it meansWhat to do
"We couldn't process your renewal payment"A recurring subscription charge failed. Cloudflare will retry up to 5 times over 5 days.Update your payment method or manually pay the invoice before the grace period ends. Refer to Resolve a payment failure.

Still stuck?

If your error message is not listed above or the suggested solution does not resolve the issue, contact Cloudflare support.