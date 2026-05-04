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Billing permissions

Access to billing features in the Cloudflare dashboard depends on the role assigned to each account member. This page maps each billing action to the required role.

Roles and billing capabilities

ActionSuper AdministratorAdministratorBilling
View invoices and billing historyYesYesYes
Download invoice PDFsYesYesYes
View billable usage dashboardYesYesYes
Pay an outstanding balanceYesNoYes
Add or update payment methodsYesNoYes
Change billing addressYesNoYes
Change billing emailYesNoYes
Set up budget alertsYesYesYes
Change or cancel subscriptionsYesYesNo
Upgrade or downgrade a domain planYesYesNo
Manage account members and rolesYesNoNo

Assign the Billing role

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard.
  2. Select your account.
  3. Go to Manage Account > Members.
  4. Select Invite to add a new member, or select an existing member to edit their role.
  5. Assign the Billing role.

For more detail on account roles, refer to Manage account members.

API access for billing

API tokens used for billing endpoints require the Billing Read or Billing Edit permission. To create an API token with billing access:

  1. Go to My Profile > API Tokens.
  2. Select Create Token.
  3. Use the Custom token template.
  4. Under Permissions, select Account > Billing > Read (or Edit).

For full API documentation, refer to the Cloudflare API reference.