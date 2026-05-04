Billing permissions
Access to billing features in the Cloudflare dashboard depends on the role assigned to each account member. This page maps each billing action to the required role.
|Action
|Super Administrator
|Administrator
|Billing
|View invoices and billing history
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Download invoice PDFs
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|View billable usage dashboard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Pay an outstanding balance
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Add or update payment methods
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Change billing address
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Change billing email
|Yes
|No
|Yes
|Set up budget alerts
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Change or cancel subscriptions
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Upgrade or downgrade a domain plan
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|Manage account members and roles
|Yes
|No
|No
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗.
- Select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Members.
- Select Invite to add a new member, or select an existing member to edit their role.
- Assign the Billing role.
For more detail on account roles, refer to Manage account members.
API tokens used for billing endpoints require the
Billing Read or
Billing Edit permission. To create an API token with billing access:
- Go to My Profile > API Tokens.
- Select Create Token.
- Use the Custom token template.
- Under Permissions, select Account > Billing > Read (or Edit).
For full API documentation, refer to the Cloudflare API reference ↗.
- Manage account members — Add, remove, and change roles for account members
- API tokens — Create tokens with specific permissions
- How Cloudflare billing works — Billing lifecycle and charge types