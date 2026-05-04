Billing permissions

Access to billing features in the Cloudflare dashboard depends on the role assigned to each account member. This page maps each billing action to the required role.

Roles and billing capabilities

Action Super Administrator Administrator Billing View invoices and billing history Yes Yes Yes Download invoice PDFs Yes Yes Yes View billable usage dashboard Yes Yes Yes Pay an outstanding balance Yes No Yes Add or update payment methods Yes No Yes Change billing address Yes No Yes Change billing email Yes No Yes Set up budget alerts Yes Yes Yes Change or cancel subscriptions Yes Yes No Upgrade or downgrade a domain plan Yes Yes No Manage account members and roles Yes No No

Note The Billing role can view and pay but cannot change subscriptions or plans. To both manage subscriptions and handle payments, a user needs the Super Administrator role.

Assign the Billing role

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ . Select your account. Go to Manage Account > Members. Select Invite to add a new member, or select an existing member to edit their role. Assign the Billing role.

For more detail on account roles, refer to Manage account members.

API access for billing

API tokens used for billing endpoints require the Billing Read or Billing Edit permission. To create an API token with billing access:

Go to My Profile > API Tokens. Select Create Token. Use the Custom token template. Under Permissions, select Account > Billing > Read (or Edit).

For full API documentation, refer to the Cloudflare API reference ↗.

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