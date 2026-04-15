Budget alerts notify you by email when your account-wide usage-based spend crosses a dollar threshold you define. Use budget alerts to manage costs proactively instead of discovering unexpected charges at the end of a billing cycle.

Note Budget alerts are available to Pay-as-you-go accounts only. Enterprise contract accounts are not supported.

Create a budget alert

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗. Select your account. Go to Manage Account > Billing. Go to Billing Select Billable Usage. Select Create budget alert. Configure the alert: Field Description Alert name A descriptive name for the alert (for example, "R2 spend warning"). Description (Optional) A note about when this alert should fire. Budget threshold (USD) The dollar amount that triggers the alert. When your cumulative usage-based spend for the current billing period crosses this value, Cloudflare sends a notification. Email recipients One or more email addresses to notify. Select Add email to add additional recipients. Select Save.

View and manage budget alerts

To view your existing budget alerts, go to Manage Account > Billing > Billable Usage and select Budget alerts. The count next to the button shows how many alerts you have configured.

From there you can edit or delete existing alerts.

How budget alerts work

Budget alerts evaluate your cumulative usage-based spend for the current billing period.

When spend crosses the threshold, Cloudflare sends a single email notification to all configured recipients.

The alert resets at the start of each new billing period.

Budget alerts are informational only. They do not pause or cap usage. Your monthly invoice remains the authoritative source for billing.

Budget alerts compared to usage notifications

Cloudflare offers two types of spend monitoring:

Feature Budget alerts Usage notifications Scope Account-wide, all usage-based products combined Per-product (for example, Argo bytes or Workers requests) Threshold Dollar amount Product-specific metric (bytes, requests, minutes) Setup location Billing > Billable Usage Notifications Best for Overall cost management Monitoring a single product

For per-product usage notifications, refer to Usage-based billing.