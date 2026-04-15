Resolve the zone cannot be upgraded error
When trying to upgrade a domain or purchase a subscription, you may see an error that contains one of the following phrases:
- "this zone cannot be upgraded"
- "there is a problem with your billing profile"
- Your account may have an outstanding unpaid balance
- Another account previously associated with the domain / zone your purchase relates to has an outstanding unpaid balance
This message appears when the account or domain involved has an outstanding unpaid balance. In the case of a domain, this may also be triggered by a previous account that owned the domain. To resolve this you will need to:
- Check each Cloudflare account you have access to for an outstanding balance. Refer to Email address and password if you have forgotten these details.
- Refer to Pay an outstanding balance to pay this balance
- Wait 24 hours after paying this balance
- Attempt to upgrade again
As a reference, the full error messages you may see are:
- "Due to a Billing related issue, the zone cannot be upgraded at this time. Please visit the Billing section to ensure there is no outstanding balance."
- "Refer to https://cfl.re/3VUQyyL ↗ for assistance. For security reasons, there is a problem with your billing profile."