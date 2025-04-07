Release note
This release notes section covers regular updates and minor fixes. For major feature releases or significant updates, see the changelog.
AutoRAG is now in open beta!
AutoRAG allows developers to create fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines powered by Cloudflare allowing developers to integrate context-aware AI into their applications without managing infrastructure. Get started today on the Cloudflare Dashboard.
