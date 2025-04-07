 Skip to content
Release note

This release notes section covers regular updates and minor fixes. For major feature releases or significant updates, see the changelog.

2025-04-07

AutoRAG is now in open beta!

AutoRAG allows developers to create fully-managed retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) pipelines powered by Cloudflare allowing developers to integrate context-aware AI into their applications without managing infrastructure. Get started today on the Cloudflare Dashboard.