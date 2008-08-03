System prompt
System prompts allow you to guide the behavior of the text-generation models used by AutoRAG at query time. AutoRAG supports system prompt configuration in two steps:
- Query rewriting: Reformulates the original user query to improve semantic retrieval. A system prompt can guide how the model interprets and rewrites the query.
- Generation: Generates the final response from retrieved context. A system prompt can help define how the model should format, filter, or prioritize information when constructing the answer.
A system prompt is a special instruction sent to a large language model (LLM) that guides how it behaves during inference. The system prompt defines the model's role, context, or rules it should follow.
System prompts are particularly useful for:
- Enforcing specific response formats
- Constraining behavior (for example, it only responds based on the provided content)
- Applying domain-specific tone or terminology
- Encouraging consistent, high-quality output
The system prompt for your AutoRAG can be set after it has been created by:
- Navigating to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗, and go to AI > AutoRAG
- Select your AutoRAG
- Go to Settings page and find the System prompt setting for either Query rewrite or Generation
When configuring your AutoRAG instance, you can provide your own system prompts. If you do not provide a system prompt, AutoRAG will use the default system prompt provided by Cloudflare.
You can view the effective system prompt used for any AutoRAG's model call through AI Gateway logs, where model inputs and outputs are recorded.
If query rewriting is enabled, you can provide a custom system prompt to control how the model rewrites user queries. In this step, the model receives:
- The query rewrite system prompt
- The original user query
The model outputs a rewritten query optimized for semantic retrieval.
If you are using the AI Search API endpoint, you can use the system prompt to influence how the LLM responds to the final user query using the retrieved results. At this step, the model receives:
- The user's original query
- Retrieved document chunks (with metadata)
- The generation system prompt
The model uses these inputs to generate a context-aware response.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-