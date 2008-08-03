Limits & pricing

 Skip to content
During the open beta, AutoRAG is free to enable. Compute operations for indexing, retrieval, and augmentation incur no additional cost during this phase.

When you create an AutoRAG instance, it provisions and runs on top of Cloudflare services provisioned within your own account. You retain full visibility and control over these resources, and they are billed as part of your existing Cloudflare usage. These services include:

ServiceDescription
R2Stores your source data
VectorizeStores vector embeddings and powers semantic search
Workers AIHandles image-to-Markdown conversion, embedding, query rewriting, and response generation
AI GatewayMonitors and controls model usage

For more information about how each resource is used within AutoRAG, reference How AutoRAG works.

Limits

The following limits currently apply to AutoRAG during the open beta:

LimitValue
Max AutoRAG instances per account10
Max files per AutoRAG100,000
Max file size4 MB (plain text or Markdown) / 1 MB (other file types)

These limits are subject to change as AutoRAG evolves beyond open beta.