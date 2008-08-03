AutoRAG automatically indexes your data into vector embeddings optimized for semantic search. Once a data source is connected, indexing runs continuously in the background to keep your knowledge base fresh and queryable.

Jobs

AutoRAG automatically monitors your data source for updates and reindexes your content every 4 hours. During each cycle, only new or modified files are reprocessed to keep your Vectorize index up to date.

Controls

You can control indexing behavior through the following actions on the dashboard:

Sync Index : Force AutoRAG to scan your data source for new or modified files and initiate an indexing job to update the associated Vectorize index. A new indexing job can be initiated every 5 minutes.

: Force AutoRAG to scan your data source for new or modified files and initiate an indexing job to update the associated Vectorize index. A new indexing job can be initiated every 5 minutes. Pause Indexing: Temporarily stop all scheduled indexing checks and reprocessing. Useful for debugging or freezing your knowledge base.

Performance

AutoRAG processes files in parallel for efficient indexing. The total time to index depends on the number and type of files in your data source.

Factors that affect performance include:

Total number of files and their sizes

File formats (for example, images take longer than plain text)

Latency of Workers AI models used for embedding and image processing

Best practices

To ensure smooth and reliable indexing: