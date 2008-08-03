Create a simple search engine
By using the
search method, you can implement a simple but fast search engine. This example uses Workers Binding, but can be easily adapted to use the REST API instead.
To replicate this example remember to:
- Disable
rewrite_query, as you want to match the original user query
- Configure your AutoRAG to have small chunk sizes, usually 256 tokens is enough
