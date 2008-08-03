Configuration
When creating an AutoRAG instance, you can customize how your RAG pipeline ingests, processes, and responds to data using a set of configuration options. Some settings can be updated after the instance is created, while others are fixed at creation time.
The table below lists all available configuration options:
|Configuration
|Editable after creation
|Description
|Data source
|no
|The source where your knowledge base is stored (for example, R2 bucket)
|Chunk size
|yes
|Number of tokens per chunk
|Chunk overlap
|yes
|Number of overlapping tokens between chunks
|Embedding model
|no
|Model used to generate vector embeddings
|Query rewrite
|yes
|Enable or disable query rewriting before retrieval
|Query rewrite model
|yes
|Model used for query rewriting
|Query rewrite system prompt
|yes
|Custom system prompt to guide query rewriting behavior
|Match threshold
|yes
|Minimum similarity score required for a vector match
|Maximum number of results
|yes
|Maximum number of vector matches returned (
top_k)
|Generation model
|yes
|Model used to generate the final response
|Generation system prompt
|yes
|Custom system prompt to guide response generation
|Similarity caching
|yes
|Enable or disable caching of responses for similar (not just exact) prompts
|Similarity caching threshold
|yes
|Controls how similar a new prompt must be to a previous one to reuse its cached response
|AI Gateway
|yes
|AI Gateway for monitoring and controlling model usage
|AutoRAG name
|no
|Name of your AutoRAG instance
|Service API token
|yes
|API token granted to AutoRAG to give it permission to configure resources on your account.
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-