Configure Sequence Mitigation

You can use Sequence Rules to establish a set of known behavior for API clients.

For example, you may expect that API requests made during a bank funds transfer could conform to the following order in time:

Order Method Path Description 1 GET /api/v1/users/{user_id}/accounts user_id is the active user. 2 GET /api/v1/accounts/{account_id}/balance account_id is one of the user’s accounts. 3 GET /api/v1/accounts/{account_id}/balance account_id is a different account belonging to the user. 4 POST /api/v1/transferFunds This contains a request body detailing an account to transfer funds from, an account to transfer funds to, and an amount of money to transfer.

You may want to enforce that an API user requests GET /api/v1/users/{user_id}/accounts before GET /api/v1/accounts/{account_id}/balance and that you request GET /api/v1/accounts/{account_id}/balance before POST /api/v1/transferFunds .

Using Sequence Mitigation, you can enforce that request pattern with two new Sequence Mitigation rules. You can create Sequence Mitigation rules for a sequence even if the sequence is not listed in Sequence Analytics.

You can also set up a negative security model with Sequence Mitigation. See Configuration to understand how to distinguish between rule types using the kind field.

Configuring Sequence Mitigation is currently available only via API.

Example of a rule object { "id" : "d4909253-390f-4956-89fd-92a5b0cd86d8" , "title" : "<RULE_TITLE>" , "kind" : "block" , "action" : "block" , "sequence" : [ "0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003" , "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9" ] , "priority" : 0 , "last_updated" : "2023-07-24T12:06:51.796286Z" , "created_at" : "2023-07-24T12:06:51.796286Z" }

Field name Description Possible Values Example id An opaque identifier that identifies a rule. A UUID "d4909253-390f-4956-89fd-92a5b0cd86d8" title A string that helps to identify the rule. A value between 1 and 50 characters "Allow checkout sequence" kind Defines the semantics of this rule. Block rules have a negative security model and allow to explicitly deny a sequence. Allow rules have a positive security model and deny everything but the configured sequence. block , allow "block" action What firewall action should we do when the rule matches. block , log "log" sequence Denotes the operations (from Endpoint Management) that make up the sequence for this rule. We currently only support sequences of length two. An array with two valid Operation IDs from Endpoint Management ["0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003", "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9"] priority Denotes the precedence of this rule in relation to all other rules. Rules with a higher priority value are evaluated before those with a lower value. If two rules have the same priority, they are evaluated in the order in which they were added. A valid integer 10 last_updated When this rule was last changed. A date string 2023-05-02T12:06:51.796286Z created_at When this rule was created. A date string 2023-05-02T12:06:51.796286Z

​​ List sequence rules

Use the GET command to list rules.

cURL command curl GET 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/ { zone_id } /api_gateway/seqrules’

​​ Add a single sequence rule

Use the POST command to create a single rule.

This adds a single rule to all existing rules. Priority can be used to place the rule between, before, or after another rule.

The response will reflect the rule that has been written with its ID. In case something is not right with the rule, an appropriate error message with a json path pointing towards the issue will be provided.

Example using cURL curl POST 'https : --header 'Content-Type : application/json' \ --data ‘ { "title" : "string" , "kind" : "block" , "action" : "block" , "sequence" : [ "0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003" , "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9" ] , "priority" : 0 } ’

​​ Add multiple sequence rules

Use the PUT command to set up new rules in bulk.

This will overwrite any existing rules and replace them with the rules specified in the body. Setting an empty array for the rules removes all rules.

The response will reflect the rules that have been written with their IDs in case something is not right with the rules, an appropriate error message with a json path pointing towards the issue will be provided.

Example using cURL curl PUT 'https : --header 'Content-Type : application/json' \ --data ‘ { "rules" : [ { "title" : "<RULE_TITLE>" , "kind" : "block" , "action" : "block" , "sequence" : [ "0d9bf70c-92e1-4bb3-9411-34a3bcc59003" , "b704ab4d-5be0-46e0-9875-b2b3d1ab42f9" ] , "priority" : 0 } ] } ’

​​ Delete a rule

Use the DELETE command with its rule ID to delete a rule.