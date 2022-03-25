Configure Schema Validation

Use the API Shield interface to configure API Schema Validation , which validates requests according to the API Schema you provide.

Before you can configure Schema Validation for an API, you must obtain an API Schema file matching our specifications . This feature is only available for customers on an Enterprise plan. Contact your Cloudflare Customer Success Manager to get access.

​​ Create an API Shield with Schema Validation

To configure Schema Validation in the Cloudflare dashboard: