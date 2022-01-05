Configure Schema Validation

Use the API Shield interface to configure API Schema Validation, which validates requests according to the API Schema you provide.

Before you can configure Schema Validation for an API, you must obtain an API Schema file matching our specifications.

This feature is only available for customers on an Enterprise plan. Contact your Cloudflare Customer Success Manager to get access.

​ Create an API Shield with Schema Validation

To configure Schema Validation in the Cloudflare dashboard: