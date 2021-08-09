Scripts
Scripts are where the Workers code itself is stored and uploaded to the edge.
Script object specification
id
The name of the script. Script names must:
- start with a letter,
- end with a letter or digit,
- include only letters, digits, underscore, and hyphen,
- and be 63 or fewer characters.
etag
- Hashed script content; can be used in an If-None-Match header on update.
script
- Raw script content, as a string.
size
- Size of script in bytes.
modified_on
- ISO_8601 timestamp of when the script was last modified.
Resource Bindings
Resource bindings allow you to attach resources, such as secrets, or KV namespaces to your Worker script. If you are including Resources in your Worker, you need to specify their Bindings as a part of your upload. This API uses a multipart form, rather than straight bytes, to send its data.
All bindings have the following properties:
name
- The name of the binding, which will be exposed as the name a global variable within the script.
type
The type of binding, can be one of:
kv_namespace
secret
wasm_module
plain_text
KV namespace bindings
If your Worker uses a KV namespace, you will want to add a
kv_namespace binding object to the
"bindings" array in
metadata.json.
KV bindings must include a
namespace_id. The
namespace_id value should correspond to the identifier associated with the namespace you want to use.
WebAssembly module bindings
If your Worker uses a WebAssembly Module, you will want to add a
wasm_module binding object to the
bindings array in
metadata.json.
You will also need to add your WebAssembly module as a file part to your request, and name it the same as the
part field in the binding.
Secret bindings
If your Worker script uses secrets, add a corresponding
secret_text binding to the
bindings array in
metadata.json.
Secret bindings must include a
text property. The
text value includes text, such as an API key you want to store.
Secrets are persisted between deploys of a Worker. You only need to include secrets in API calls when you are adding or changing the secret’s content.*
Plain text bindings
If your Worker uses plain text environment variables, you will want to add a
plain_text binding object for each one to the
bindings array in
metadata.json.
Plain text bindings must include a
text property. The
text value includes text, such as an API key you want to store.