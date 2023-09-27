Cloudflare Docs
Vectorize
Vectorize
Insert vectors

Vectorize indexes allow you to insert vectors at any point: Vectorize will optimize the index behind the scenes to ensure that vector search remains efficient, even as new vectors are added or existing vectors updated.

​​ Supported vector formats

Vectorize supports vectors in three formats:

In most cases, a number[] array is the easiest when dealing with other APIs, and is the return type of most machine-learning APIs.

​​ Metadata

Metadata is an optional set of key-value pairs that can be attached to a vector on insert or upsert, and allows you to embed or co-locate data about the vector itself.

This can be used to:

  • Include the object storage key, database UUID or other identifier to look up the content the vector embedding represents
  • The raw content (up to the metadata limits), which can allow you to skip additional lookups for smaller content
  • Dates, timestamps, or other metadata that describes when the vector embedding was generated or how it was generated

For example, a vector embedding representing an image could include the path to the R2 object it was generated from, the format, and a category lookup:


{ id: '1', values: [32.4, 74.1, 3.2], metadata: { path: 'r2://bucket-name/path/to/image.png', format: 'png', category: 'profile_image' } }

​​ Examples

​​ Workers API

You can use the .insert() and .upsert() methods available on an index from within a Cloudflare Worker to insert vectors into the current index.


// Mock vectors

//

// Vectors from a machine-learning model are typically ~100 to 1536 dimensions

// wide (or wider still).

const sampleVectors: Array<VectorizeVector> = [
  {
    id: "1",
    values: [32.4, 74.1, 3.2],
    metadata: { url: "/products/sku/13913913" },
  },
  {
    id: "2",
    values: [15.1, 19.2, 15.8],
    metadata: { url: "/products/sku/10148191" },
  },
  {
    id: "3",
    values: [0.16, 1.2, 3.8],
    metadata: { url: "/products/sku/97913813" },
  },

];



// Insert our vectors, returning a count of the vectors inserted and their vector IDs.

let inserted = await env.TUTORIAL_INDEX.insert(sampleVectors);

Refer to the Workers Client API documentation for additional examples.

​​ wrangler CLI

You can bulk upload vector embeddings directly

  • The file must be in newline-delimited JSON (NDJSON format): each complete vector must be newline separated, and not within an array or object.
  • Vectors must be complete and include a unique string id per vector

An example NDJSON formatted file:

embeddings.ndjson
{ "id": "4444", "values": [175.1, 167.1, 129.9], "metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/918318313"}}

{ "id": "5555", "values": [158.8, 116.7, 311.4], "metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/183183183"}}

{ "id": "6666", "values": [113.2, 67.5, 11.2], "metadata": {"url": "/products/sku/717313811"}}


$ wrangler vectorize insert <your-index-name> --file=embeddings.ndjson

​​ HTTP API

Vectorize also supports inserting vectors via the HTTP API, which allows you to operate on a Vectorize index from existing machine-learning tooling and languages (including Python).

For example, to insert embeddings in NDJSON format directly from a Python script:


import requests


url = "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{}/vectorize/indexes/{}/insert".format("your-account-id", "index-name")


headers = {
    "Authorization": "Bearer <your-api-token>"

}



with open('embeddings.ndjson', 'rb') as embeddings:
    resp = requests.post(url, headers=headers, files=dict(vectors=embeddings))
    print(resp)

This code would insert the vectors defined in embeddings.ndjson into the provided index. Python libraries, including Pandas, also support the NDJSON format via the built-in read_json method:


import pandas as pd
data = pd.read_json('embeddings.ndjson', lines=True)