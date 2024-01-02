Pre-Clearance support for single-page applications

You can integrate Cloudflare challenges on single-page applications (SPAs) by allowing Turnstile to issue a Pre-Clearance cookie. The Pre-Clearance level is set upon widget creation or widget modification using the Turnstile API’s clearance_level . Possible values for the configuration are no_clearance , jschallenge , managed , or interactive . All widgets are set to no_clearance by default.

For Enterprise customers eligible to toggle off domain checks, Cloudflare recommends issuing Pre-Clearance cookies on widgets where at least one domain is specified. Pre-Clearance cookies only support zones that are orange-clouded.

Refer to the blog post External link icon Open external link for an example of Pre-Clearance implementation.

​​ Pre-Clearance level options

Interactive : Interactive Pre-Clearance allows a user with a clearance cookie to not be challenged by Interactive, Managed Challenge, or JavaScript Challenge Firewall Rules

Managed : Managed allows a user with a clearance cookie to not be challenged by Managed Challenge or JavaScript Challenge Firewall Rules

Non-interactive: Non-interactive allows a user with a clearance cookie to not be challenged by JavaScript Challenge Firewall Rules

Clearance cookies generated by the Turnstile widget will be valid for the time specified by the zone-level Challenge Passage value. To configure the Challenge Passage setting, refer to the WAF documentation.

​​ Enable Pre-Clearance on a new site

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Go to Turnstile > Add Site. Under Would you like to opt for Pre-Clearance for this site? select Yes. Choose the Pre-Clearance level from the select box. Select Create.

​​ Enable Pre-Clearance on an existing site