Troubleshooting missing images
Overview
If images are missing from your website, perform the following steps while retesting the image load in a private browser tab after each step:
Purge cache for the URL of the missing image file.
In the Cloudflare dashboard:
- Disable Rocket Loader in the Speed app > Optimization. Scroll down until you find Rocket Loader.
- Disable Mirage in the Speed app > Optimization. Scroll down until you find Mirage.
Inform Cloudflare support of the issue and request assistance.