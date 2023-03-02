Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) FAQ

​​ What is AMP and how can I use it?

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) are static pages that are rendered very quickly tailored towards mobile users. AMP uses a stricter flavor of HTML in order for mobile browsers to load faster. Please note that a standard web page isn’t AMP compatible by default; your web page must be written in compliance with the AMP format. Domains on Cloudflare CNAME setups External link icon Open external link cannot utilize AMP Real URL. As a workaround, you can add the following CAA records in your authoritative DNS (the example below assumes that Cloudflare has issued a certificate from Digicert CA):

example.com IN CAA issue "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes" example.com IN CAA issuewild "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"

Helpful background on AMP:

Things to remember:

Accelerated Mobile Pages require a particular structure to enable AMP features. If you’d like to know about creating an AMP enabled page, you can find out more at AMP Project’s - Create your first AMP page External link icon Open external link .

Validate your existing AMP enabled pages in one of three ways:

Using AMPProject.org Validation - Enter your URL through an AMP validator to look for warnings and/or errors: Validate your AMP page External link icon Open external link

Using Chrome Developer Tools - Validate your AMP enabled pages through Chrome Developer Tools:

Open your AMP page in your browser Append “#development=1” to the URL, for example, http://localhost:8000/amp.html#development=1. Open the Chrome DevTools console External link icon Open external link and check for validation errors.

Learn more about all of these tools and how to fix certain validation errors at AMP Project validation options External link icon Open external link .

​​ Can I use WordPress with AMP?

Yes! Accelerated Mobile Pages are designed to speed up external AMP enabled articles on your Cloudflare enabled site. If you have a WordPress site and would like to make it AMP enabled, the WordPress AMP Plugin External link icon Open external link will do this automatically.