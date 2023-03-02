Cloudflare Docs
Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) FAQ

​​ What is AMP and how can I use it?

Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) are static pages that are rendered very quickly tailored towards mobile users. AMP uses a stricter flavor of HTML in order for mobile browsers to load faster. Please note that a standard web page isn’t AMP compatible by default; your web page must be written in compliance with the AMP format.  Domains on  Cloudflare CNAME setups cannot utilize AMP Real URL. As a workaround, you can add the following CAA records in your authoritative DNS (the example below assumes that Cloudflare has issued a certificate from Digicert CA):

example.com IN CAA issue "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"
example.com IN CAA issuewild "digicert.com; cansignhttpexchanges=yes"

Helpful background on AMP:

Things to remember:

​​ How can I validate an AMP enabled page?

Accelerated Mobile Pages require a particular structure to enable AMP features. If you’d like to know about creating an AMP enabled page, you can find out more at  AMP Project’s - Create your first AMP page.

Validate your existing AMP enabled pages in one of three ways:

  1. Open your AMP page in your browser
  2. Append “#development=1” to the URL, for example, http://localhost:8000/amp.html#development=1.
  3. Open the Chrome DevTools console and check for validation errors.

Learn more about all of these tools and how to fix certain validation errors at AMP Project validation options.

​​ Can I use WordPress with AMP?

Yes! Accelerated Mobile Pages are designed to speed up external AMP enabled articles on your Cloudflare enabled site. If you have a WordPress site and would like to make it AMP enabled, the WordPress AMP Plugin will do this automatically.

Once you’ve installed the plugin, test the functionality by adding ?amp=1 to the end of your WordPress URL (For example: https://example.com/2016/01/01/amp-on/?amp=1).