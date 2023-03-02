Welcome to the Speed - Optimization - Mobile Support section
Below you will find links to the relevant sections for Speed - Optimization - Mobile support-focused material.
- Accelerated Mobile Links (sunset)
- Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) FAQ
- Deprecation notice Cloudflare Mobile SDK
- Understanding Cloudflare Mobile Redirect
- Why is the mobile redirect I set up through Cloudflare redirecting my static assets
- Why is the mobile redirect I set up through Cloudflare redirecting my static assets (1)