Using Cloudflare Auto Minify

Cloudflare users interested in minifying HTML, CSS and JavaScript can activate Auto Minify in their Cloudflare settings. Auto Minify will remove all unnecessary characters from HTML, JavaScript, and CSS files.

HTML files are minified dynamically by removing comments and unnecessary empty lines only. It does not require files to be cached. CSS and JS minification operates on cached CSS and JS files only. Once Cloudflare returns a cache HIT for the file it will be returned to browsers in minified form. This allows us to deliver a more complete minification result. If you need to enable or disable minification for CSS & JS you will now need to purge your Cloudflare cache External link icon Open external link to see the effect of any minification change.

​​ Enable Auto Minify

To enable Auto Minify on your website:

Log into the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link . Select your account and website. Go to Speed > Optimization. For Auto Minify, select the file types to minify.