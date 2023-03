Will Cloudflare’s image optimization features help if I’m already optimizing images?

Cloudflare’s image optimization features will likely not help much if site owners are already optimizing their images in some way (Smush.it, etc.).

We would strongly recommend not activating two services on top of one another (Smush.it and Cloudflare’s Polish, for example). Conflicts may occur if you are running two optimization services at the same time.