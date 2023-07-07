Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Speed
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Speed
Dropdown icon
Speed menu
Cloudflare homepage
Overview
Expand: Observatory
Observatory
Run test
Understand test results
FAQ
Expand: Optimization
Optimization
Recommendations
Expand: Image optimization
Image optimization
Image Resizing
External link icon
Open external link
Polish
External link icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Mirage
Expand: Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting
Image optimization on optimized images
Expand: Content optimizations
Content optimizations
Expand: Brotli compression
Brotli compression
Enable
Content compression
Early Hints
External link icon
Open external link
Smart Hints
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Rocket Loader
Rocket Loader
Enable
Ignore JavaScripts
Auto Minify
Automatic Platform Optimization
External link icon
Open external link
Prefetch URLs
Expand: Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting
Auto Minify is not working
Expand: Protocol optimization
Protocol optimization
HTTP/2
External link icon
Open external link
HTTP/3 (with QUIC)
External link icon
Open external link
HTTP/2 to Origin
External link icon
Open external link
Enhanced HTTP/2 Prioritization
External link icon
Open external link
0-RTT Connection Resumption
Expand: Other optimizations
Other optimizations
Railgun
External link icon
Open external link
Expand: Signed exchanges
Signed exchanges
Enable SXGs
SXGs caveats
Reference
Expand: AMP Real URL
AMP Real URL
Enable AMP Real URL
Reference
Mobile Redirect
Expand: Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting
Mobile redirect affects static assets
Aggregated Internet Measurement
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Speed on GitHub
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Products
Speed
...
Other optimizations
Troubleshooting
Troubleshooting
Mobile redirect affects static assets