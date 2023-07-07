Enable AMP Real URL
Requirements
AMP Real URL is available for all plans. However, refer to the following requirements before enabling this feature:
- AMP Real URL relies on signed exchanges so all requirements for signed exchanges must be met.
- The origin server must support AMP responses.
Enable AMP Real URL
If your account satisfies the requirements to enable AMP Real URL:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
- Go to Speed > Optimization > Other.
- Scroll to AMP Real URL and toggle the button to enable it.
Limitations
Since AMP Real URL responses are packaged in a signed exchange (SXG), the limitations for SXGs apply.