Cloudflare Docs
Speed
Cloudflare Docs
Speed
GitHub icon
Visit Speed on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Products
  2. Speed
  3. ...
  4. ...
  5. AMP Real URL
  6. Enable AMP Real URL

Enable AMP Real URL

​​ Requirements

AMP Real URL is available for all plans. However, refer to the following requirements before enabling this feature:

​​ Enable AMP Real URL

If your account satisfies the requirements to enable AMP Real URL:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account and domain.
  2. Go to Speed > Optimization > Other.
  3. Scroll to AMP Real URL and toggle the button to enable it.

​​ Limitations

Since AMP Real URL responses are packaged in a signed exchange (SXG), the limitations for SXGs apply.