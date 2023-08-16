Changelog
2023-08-14
- Stopped collecting data in the old Layer 3 data source
- Updated Layer 3
timeseries endpoint
to start using the new Layer 3 data source by default, fetching the old data source now requires sending the parameter
metric=bytes_old
2023-01-23
- IPv6 percentage started to be calculated as (IPv6 requests / requests for dual-stacked content), where as before it was calculated as (IPv6 requests / IPv4+IPv6 requests).
2023-01-11
- Added new Layer 3 data source and related endpoints
- Updated Layer 3
timeseries endpoint
to support fetching both current and new data sources. For retro-compatibility
reasons, fetching the new data source requires sending the parameter
metric=byteselse the current data source will be returned
- Deprecated old Layer 3 endpoints TimeseriesGroups and Summary. Users should upgrade to newer endpoints