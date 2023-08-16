Cloudflare Docs
​​ 2023-08-14

  • Stopped collecting data in the old Layer 3 data source
  • Updated Layer 3 timeseries endpoint to start using the new Layer 3 data source by default, fetching the old data source now requires sending the parameter metric=bytes_old

​​ 2023-01-23

  • IPv6 percentage started to be calculated as (IPv6 requests / requests for dual-stacked content), where as before it was calculated as (IPv6 requests / IPv4+IPv6 requests).

​​ 2023-01-11