Limits

Limits are restrictive during the private Beta. We will increase them over time. If you have questions about a certain limit, please reach out .

Feature Limit Queues 10 per account Maximum message size 128 KB Maximum message retries 100 Maximum batch size 100 messages Maximum batch wait time 30 seconds Maximum message throughput 1 100 messages per second

1 This is a limit that we will increase, and aspire to effectively eliminate in the future.