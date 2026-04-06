Privacy Proxy provides two methods for accessing metrics and monitoring your proxy deployment. We recommend getting started with GraphQL as the default method for observability.

Data privacy

Regardless of whether you use the GraphQL Analytics API or OpenTelemetry, Privacy Proxy observability data does not include:

User IP addresses

Request content or headers (beyond what is needed for metrics)

Destination URLs or hostnames (aggregated only)

Authentication tokens or credentials

Both methods export only operational metrics that help you monitor service health without compromising user privacy.