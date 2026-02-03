Client libraries
This page lists open source libraries and tools you can use to connect to Privacy Proxy.
tokio-quiche ↗ is Cloudflare's open source async QUIC and HTTP/3 library for Rust. It combines the quiche ↗ QUIC implementation with the Tokio ↗ async runtime.
tokio-quiche powers Privacy Proxy infrastructure, including Proxy B for iCloud Private Relay and Cloudflare's Oxy-based proxies. It handles millions of HTTP/3 requests per second in production.
- Async QUIC client and server
- HTTP/3 support via
H3Driver
- MASQUE CONNECT and CONNECT-UDP support
- Battle-tested at scale on Cloudflare's network
Add tokio-quiche to your
Cargo.toml:
quiche ↗ is Cloudflare's low-level QUIC and HTTP/3 implementation in Rust. It provides a sans-io design that can integrate into any application architecture.
quiche is the foundation that tokio-quiche builds upon. Use quiche directly if you need fine-grained control over I/O or are integrating with a non-Tokio runtime.
Chaussette ↗ is a SOCKS5-to-CONNECT proxy designed for Privacy Proxy. It accepts local SOCKS5 connections and forwards them as HTTP CONNECT requests to Privacy Proxy.
Chaussette is useful for integrating applications that support SOCKS5 but not HTTP CONNECT proxying.
- SOCKS5 to HTTP CONNECT conversion
- Pre-shared key authentication
- Geohash support for geolocation hints
- Optional mTLS authentication
Then configure your application to use
socks5://127.0.0.1:1987 as its proxy.
For basic testing over HTTP/2, standard curl supports CONNECT proxying:
curl can also be built with quiche ↗ for HTTP/3 support.
privacypass-ts ↗ is Cloudflare's TypeScript implementation of the Privacy Pass protocol. Use this library to issue and redeem Privacy Pass tokens for authenticating with Privacy Proxy.
- Privacy Pass token issuance and redemption
- Support for publicly verifiable and rate-limited token types
- Compatible with browser and Node.js environments
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Directory
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- © 2026 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-