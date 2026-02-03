Client libraries

This page lists open source libraries and tools you can use to connect to Privacy Proxy.

tokio-quiche ↗ is Cloudflare's open source async QUIC and HTTP/3 library for Rust. It combines the quiche ↗ QUIC implementation with the Tokio ↗ async runtime.

tokio-quiche powers Privacy Proxy infrastructure, including Proxy B for iCloud Private Relay and Cloudflare's Oxy-based proxies. It handles millions of HTTP/3 requests per second in production.

Features

Async QUIC client and server

HTTP/3 support via H3Driver

MASQUE CONNECT and CONNECT-UDP support

Battle-tested at scale on Cloudflare's network

Installation

Add tokio-quiche to your Cargo.toml :

[ dependencies ] tokio-quiche = "0.1"

Resources

quiche

quiche ↗ is Cloudflare's low-level QUIC and HTTP/3 implementation in Rust. It provides a sans-io design that can integrate into any application architecture.

quiche is the foundation that tokio-quiche builds upon. Use quiche directly if you need fine-grained control over I/O or are integrating with a non-Tokio runtime.

Resources

Chaussette

Chaussette ↗ is a SOCKS5-to-CONNECT proxy designed for Privacy Proxy. It accepts local SOCKS5 connections and forwards them as HTTP CONNECT requests to Privacy Proxy.

Chaussette is useful for integrating applications that support SOCKS5 but not HTTP CONNECT proxying.

Features

SOCKS5 to HTTP CONNECT conversion

Pre-shared key authentication

Geohash support for geolocation hints

Optional mTLS authentication

Usage

Terminal window MASQUE_PRESHARED_KEY = <YOUR_PSK> chaussette \ --listen 127.0.0.1:1987 \ --proxy https://your-proxy.example.com:443 \ --geohash xn76c-JP

Then configure your application to use socks5://127.0.0.1:1987 as its proxy.

Resources

curl

For basic testing over HTTP/2, standard curl supports CONNECT proxying:

Terminal window curl -v \ --proxy https://your-proxy.example.com \ --proxy-header "Proxy-Authorization: Preshared <YOUR_PSK>" \ https://example.com

curl can also be built with quiche ↗ for HTTP/3 support.

privacypass-ts ↗ is Cloudflare's TypeScript implementation of the Privacy Pass protocol. Use this library to issue and redeem Privacy Pass tokens for authenticating with Privacy Proxy.

Features

Privacy Pass token issuance and redemption

Support for publicly verifiable and rate-limited token types

Compatible with browser and Node.js environments

Installation

Terminal window npm install @cloudflare/privacypass-ts