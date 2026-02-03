Get started
This guide walks you through connecting to Privacy Proxy and verifying that traffic is proxied correctly.
Privacy Proxy is a managed service. Before you can connect, Cloudflare will provision an endpoint and provide you with:
- Proxy endpoint URL: The hostname for your Privacy Proxy instance (for example,
https://your-proxy.example.com).
- Pre-shared key (PSK): A secret key for proof-of-concept authentication.
- Egress IP ranges: The IP addresses that destination servers will see for proxied traffic.
Contact us ↗ to request access and receive your configuration details.
Privacy Proxy accepts connections over HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 using the HTTP CONNECT method. Because Privacy Proxy requires authentication headers, you cannot configure browsers to connect directly. Instead, use one of the following approaches:
For quick tests, use curl with the
--proxy and
--proxy-header flags to pass authentication directly:
Chaussette is a local SOCKS5 proxy that handles authentication and forwards requests to Privacy Proxy.
-
Start Chaussette with your PSK and proxy endpoint:
-
Configure your browser to use the local SOCKS5 proxy:
To confirm that traffic is routing through Privacy Proxy, check your apparent IP address:
The response includes connection metadata. Look for the
ip field, which should show a Cloudflare egress IP address rather than your real IP.
The
ip value confirms the egress IP address used by the proxy.
Privacy Proxy preserves user geolocation by selecting egress IP addresses based on the client's location. You can specify a geohash to test this behavior:
The
sec-ch-geohash header provides a geohash ↗ that the proxy uses to select an appropriate egress IP. The format is
<geohash>-<country_code>.
The response should show a
loc value corresponding to the geohash region.
- Learn about deployment models to understand single-hop versus double-hop architectures.
- Review authentication methods for production deployments using Privacy Pass.
- Configure observability to monitor proxy traffic with OpenTelemetry.
