Get started

This guide walks you through connecting to Privacy Proxy and verifying that traffic is proxied correctly.

Before you begin

Privacy Proxy is a managed service. Before you can connect, Cloudflare will provision an endpoint and provide you with:

Proxy endpoint URL : The hostname for your Privacy Proxy instance (for example, https://your-proxy.example.com ).

: The hostname for your Privacy Proxy instance (for example, ). Pre-shared key (PSK) : A secret key for proof-of-concept authentication.

: A secret key for proof-of-concept authentication. Egress IP ranges: The IP addresses that destination servers will see for proxied traffic.

1. Configure your client

Privacy Proxy accepts connections over HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 using the HTTP CONNECT method. Because Privacy Proxy requires authentication headers, you cannot configure browsers to connect directly. Instead, use one of the following approaches:

Use curl for testing locally

For quick tests, use curl with the --proxy and --proxy-header flags to pass authentication directly:

Terminal window curl -v \ --proxy https://your-proxy.example.com \ --proxy-header "Proxy-Authorization: Preshared <YOUR_PSK>" \ https://example.com

Use Chaussette

Chaussette is a local SOCKS5 proxy that handles authentication and forwards requests to Privacy Proxy.

Start Chaussette with your PSK and proxy endpoint: Terminal window MASQUE_PRESHARED_KEY = <YOUR_PSK> chaussette \ --listen 127.0.0.1:1987 \ --proxy https://your-proxy.example.com:443 Configure your browser to use the local SOCKS5 proxy: Terminal window google-chrome --proxy-server="socks5://127.0.0.1:1987"

2. Verify the connection

To confirm that traffic is routing through Privacy Proxy, check your apparent IP address:

Terminal window curl -v \ --proxy https://your-proxy.example.com \ --proxy-header "Proxy-Authorization: Preshared <YOUR_PSK>" \ https://cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace

The response includes connection metadata. Look for the ip field, which should show a Cloudflare egress IP address rather than your real IP.

Example response fl=123f456 h=cloudflare.com ip=162.159.xxx.xxx ts=1234567890.123 visit_scheme=https uag=curl/8.0.0 colo=SJC http=http/2 loc=US tls=TLSv1.3

The ip value confirms the egress IP address used by the proxy.

3. (Optional) Test geolocation

Privacy Proxy preserves user geolocation by selecting egress IP addresses based on the client's location. You can specify a geohash to test this behavior:

Terminal window curl -v \ --proxy https://your-proxy.example.com \ --proxy-header "Proxy-Authorization: Preshared <YOUR_PSK>" \ --proxy-header "sec-ch-geohash: xn76c-JP" \ https://cloudflare.com/cdn-cgi/trace

The sec-ch-geohash header provides a geohash ↗ that the proxy uses to select an appropriate egress IP. The format is <geohash>-<country_code> .

The response should show a loc value corresponding to the geohash region.

