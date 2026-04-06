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Proxy status reference

The proxyStatus dimension provides proxy-level error classification. This field is available in both GraphQL Analytics API and OpenTelemetry metrics. The value is an empty string when no proxy-level error occurred.

proxyStatus values

ValueDescription
dns_errorThe proxy encountered a DNS error when resolving the next hop hostname.
dns_timeoutThe proxy timed out while resolving the next hop hostname.
destination_not_foundThe proxy cannot determine the appropriate next hop for this request.
destination_unavailableThe proxy considers the next hop unavailable (for example, recent failures or health check is down).
destination_ip_prohibitedThe proxy is configured to prohibit connections to the next hop IP address.
destination_ip_unroutableThe proxy cannot find a route to the next hop IP address.
connection_refusedThe proxy's connection to the next hop was refused.
connection_terminatedThe proxy's connection to the next hop was closed before any response was received.
connection_timeoutThe proxy's attempt to open a connection to the next hop timed out.
connection_read_timeoutThe proxy was expecting data on a connection but received none within the configured time limit.
connection_write_timeoutThe proxy was attempting to write data to a connection but was unable to.
connection_limit_reachedThe proxy's configured connection limit to the next hop has been exceeded.
source_addr_in_useThe proxy cannot assign a source address when connecting to the next hop.
source_addr_not_availableThe proxy cannot assign a source address (bind failure or source host resolution failure).
tls_protocol_errorThe proxy encountered a TLS error when communicating with the next hop.
tls_certificate_errorThe proxy encountered an error verifying the certificate presented by the next hop.
http_request_errorThe proxy is generating a client (4xx) response on the origin's behalf.
http_upgrade_failedThe HTTP Upgrade between the proxy and the next hop failed.
http_request_deniedThe proxy rejected the HTTP request based on its configuration or policy.
proxy_internal_errorThe proxy encountered an internal error unrelated to the origin.
proxy_loop_detectedThe proxy tried to forward the request to itself.
http_protocol_errorThe proxy encountered an HTTP protocol error when communicating with the next hop.
http_response_incompleteThe proxy received an incomplete response from the next hop.
rate_limitedThe client has reached the maximum number of connections per second to a single origin.