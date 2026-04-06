Proxy status reference
The
proxyStatus dimension provides proxy-level error classification. This field is available in both GraphQL Analytics API and OpenTelemetry metrics. The value is an empty string when no proxy-level error occurred.
|Value
|Description
dns_error
|The proxy encountered a DNS error when resolving the next hop hostname.
dns_timeout
|The proxy timed out while resolving the next hop hostname.
destination_not_found
|The proxy cannot determine the appropriate next hop for this request.
destination_unavailable
|The proxy considers the next hop unavailable (for example, recent failures or health check is down).
destination_ip_prohibited
|The proxy is configured to prohibit connections to the next hop IP address.
destination_ip_unroutable
|The proxy cannot find a route to the next hop IP address.
connection_refused
|The proxy's connection to the next hop was refused.
connection_terminated
|The proxy's connection to the next hop was closed before any response was received.
connection_timeout
|The proxy's attempt to open a connection to the next hop timed out.
connection_read_timeout
|The proxy was expecting data on a connection but received none within the configured time limit.
connection_write_timeout
|The proxy was attempting to write data to a connection but was unable to.
connection_limit_reached
|The proxy's configured connection limit to the next hop has been exceeded.
source_addr_in_use
|The proxy cannot assign a source address when connecting to the next hop.
source_addr_not_available
|The proxy cannot assign a source address (bind failure or source host resolution failure).
tls_protocol_error
|The proxy encountered a TLS error when communicating with the next hop.
tls_certificate_error
|The proxy encountered an error verifying the certificate presented by the next hop.
http_request_error
|The proxy is generating a client (4xx) response on the origin's behalf.
http_upgrade_failed
|The HTTP Upgrade between the proxy and the next hop failed.
http_request_denied
|The proxy rejected the HTTP request based on its configuration or policy.
proxy_internal_error
|The proxy encountered an internal error unrelated to the origin.
proxy_loop_detected
|The proxy tried to forward the request to itself.
http_protocol_error
|The proxy encountered an HTTP protocol error when communicating with the next hop.
http_response_incomplete
|The proxy received an incomplete response from the next hop.
rate_limited
|The client has reached the maximum number of connections per second to a single origin.