HTTP headers
This page documents the HTTP headers used by Privacy Proxy for authentication, geolocation, and observability.
Clients include the following headers when connecting to Privacy Proxy.
Authenticates the client to the proxy. Required for all requests.
Pre-shared key format:
Privacy Pass token format:
|Parameter
|Description
<key>
|The pre-shared key provided by Cloudflare
<base64-encoded-token>
|A base64-encoded Privacy Pass token
Specifies the client's geographic location for egress IP selection. Optional but recommended for accurate geolocation.
|Parameter
|Description
<geohash>
|A geohash ↗ string (typically 4-8 characters)
<country_code>
|ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
This example specifies a location in the United Kingdom.
Privacy Proxy includes the following headers in responses.
Provides timing information about proxy processing. Use this to measure latency introduced by the proxy.
|Parameter
|Description
<milliseconds>
|Processing time in milliseconds
A complete
CONNECT request to Privacy Proxy looks like this:
The proxy responds with a status code indicating success or failure:
|Status
|Meaning
200 OK
|Tunnel established successfully
403 Forbidden
|Authentication failed
502 Bad Gateway
|Could not connect to destination
503 Service Unavailable
|Proxy temporarily unavailable
