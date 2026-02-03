This page documents the HTTP headers used by Privacy Proxy for authentication, geolocation, and observability.

Request headers

Clients include the following headers when connecting to Privacy Proxy.

Authenticates the client to the proxy. Required for all requests.

Pre-shared key format:

Proxy-Authorization : Preshared <key>

Privacy Pass token format:

Proxy-Authorization : PrivateToken token=<base64-encoded-token>

Parameter Description <key> The pre-shared key provided by Cloudflare <base64-encoded-token> A base64-encoded Privacy Pass token

Specifies the client's geographic location for egress IP selection. Optional but recommended for accurate geolocation.

sec-ch-geohash : <geohash>-<country_code>

Parameter Description <geohash> A geohash ↗ string (typically 4-8 characters) <country_code> ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code

Example sec-ch-geohash : u4pruydqqvj-GB

This example specifies a location in the United Kingdom.

Response headers

Privacy Proxy includes the following headers in responses.

Provides timing information about proxy processing. Use this to measure latency introduced by the proxy.

Server-Timing : proxy;dur=<milliseconds>

Parameter Description <milliseconds> Processing time in milliseconds

Example Server-Timing : proxy;dur=8.2

CONNECT request format

A complete CONNECT request to Privacy Proxy looks like this:

CONNECT example.com:443 HTTP/2 Host : example.com Proxy-Authorization : Preshared abc123xyz sec-ch-geohash : 9q8yy-US

The proxy responds with a status code indicating success or failure: