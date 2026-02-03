 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

HTTP headers

This page documents the HTTP headers used by Privacy Proxy for authentication, geolocation, and observability.

Request headers

Clients include the following headers when connecting to Privacy Proxy.

Proxy-Authorization

Authenticates the client to the proxy. Required for all requests.

Pre-shared key format:

Proxy-Authorization: Preshared <key>

Privacy Pass token format:

Proxy-Authorization: PrivateToken token=<base64-encoded-token>
ParameterDescription
<key>The pre-shared key provided by Cloudflare
<base64-encoded-token>A base64-encoded Privacy Pass token

sec-ch-geohash

Specifies the client's geographic location for egress IP selection. Optional but recommended for accurate geolocation.

sec-ch-geohash: <geohash>-<country_code>
ParameterDescription
<geohash>A geohash string (typically 4-8 characters)
<country_code>ISO 3166-1 alpha-2 country code
Example
sec-ch-geohash: u4pruydqqvj-GB

This example specifies a location in the United Kingdom.

Response headers

Privacy Proxy includes the following headers in responses.

Server-Timing

Provides timing information about proxy processing. Use this to measure latency introduced by the proxy.

Server-Timing: proxy;dur=<milliseconds>
ParameterDescription
<milliseconds>Processing time in milliseconds
Example
Server-Timing: proxy;dur=8.2

CONNECT request format

A complete CONNECT request to Privacy Proxy looks like this:

CONNECT example.com:443 HTTP/2
Host: example.com
Proxy-Authorization: Preshared abc123xyz
sec-ch-geohash: 9q8yy-US

The proxy responds with a status code indicating success or failure:

StatusMeaning
200 OKTunnel established successfully
403 ForbiddenAuthentication failed
502 Bad GatewayCould not connect to destination
503 Service UnavailableProxy temporarily unavailable