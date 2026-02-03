Privacy Proxy requires clients to authenticate before proxying traffic. This page explains the supported authentication methods and when to use them.

Authentication methods

Privacy Proxy supports two authentication methods:

Method Use case Privacy level Pre-shared key (PSK) Proof of concept, testing Lower Privacy Pass tokens Production deployments Higher

Pre-shared key (PSK)

Pre-shared keys provide a simple way to authenticate during development and proof-of-concept testing. Cloudflare provides a secret key that clients include in each request.

How it works

Include the PSK in the Proxy-Authorization header:

CONNECT example.com:443 HTTP/2 Host : example.com Proxy-Authorization : Preshared <YOUR_PSK>

The proxy validates the key and allows the connection if it matches.

Limitations

PSK authentication has limitations that make it unsuitable for production.

Shared secret : All clients use the same key, so you cannot revoke access for individual users.

: All clients use the same key, so you cannot revoke access for individual users. No rate limiting per user : You cannot enforce per-user quotas or limits.

: You cannot enforce per-user quotas or limits. Linkability: The proxy can link all requests using the same PSK, which reduces user privacy.

Use PSK only for testing. For production deployments, use Privacy Pass tokens.

Privacy Pass tokens

Privacy Pass ↗ is a protocol that allows clients to authenticate without revealing their identity. Tokens are cryptographically unlinkable, meaning the proxy cannot correlate different requests from the same user.

How it works

Privacy Pass uses a three-party architecture:

Attester : Verifies that the Client is a legitimate user (for example, has a valid account) and forwards token requests to the Issuer.

: Verifies that the Client is a legitimate user (for example, has a valid account) and forwards token requests to the Issuer. Issuer : Signs blinded tokens without learning which Client requested them.

: Signs blinded tokens without learning which Client requested them. Origin (Privacy Proxy): Accepts tokens as proof of authorization.

Token issuance

┌──────────┐ 1. Attestation request ┌──────────┐ │ │ ──────────────────────────▶ │ │ │ Client │ │ Attester │ │ │ ◀────────────────────────── │ │ └──────────┘ 2. Attestation OK └──────────┘ │ │ 3. Blinded token request ▼ ┌──────────┐ 4. Forward request ┌──────────┐ │ │ ──────────────────────────▶ │ │ │ Attester │ │ Issuer │ │ │ ◀────────────────────────── │ │ └──────────┘ 5. Signed blinded token └──────────┘ │ │ 6. Return to Client ▼ ┌──────────┐ │ Client │ (unblinds and stores token) └──────────┘

The Client sends the token request through the Attester to maintain unlinkability. This ensures the Issuer cannot correlate token requests with specific attestation events or Client identities.

Token redemption

┌──────────┐ 1. Present token ┌──────────┐ │ │ ──────────────────────────▶ │ │ │ Client │ │ Privacy │ │ │ ◀────────────────────────── │ Proxy │ └──────────┘ 2. Connection OK └──────────┘

The Privacy Proxy validates the token using the Issuer's public key. The proxy learns only that the token is valid, not who it was issued to.

The token issuance process:

The client proves their identity to the attester (for example, by signing in with an account). The attester confirms the client is valid. The client generates blinded tokens and sends them to the issuer. The issuer signs the blinded tokens and returns them. The client unblinds the tokens and stores them.

When making a request:

The client includes a token in the Proxy-Authorization header. The proxy verifies the token signature with the issuer's public key. The proxy allows the connection if the token is valid.

Because tokens are blinded during issuance, the issuer cannot link tokens to specific issuance requests. The proxy sees only that a token is valid, not who it was issued to.

Token format

Privacy Pass tokens are included in the Proxy-Authorization header using the PrivateToken scheme:

CONNECT example.com:443 HTTP/2 Host : example.com Proxy-Authorization : PrivateToken token=<base64-encoded-token>

Set up Privacy Pass

For production deployments using Privacy Pass:

Choose an issuer. Cloudflare can operate a token issuer, or you can integrate with a third-party issuer. Configure attestation to define how clients prove their identity before receiving tokens. Distribute issuer configuration. Clients need the issuer's public key and endpoint to request tokens.

Contact us ↗ to configure Privacy Pass for your deployment.

Authentication in double-hop deployments

In double-hop deployments, authentication occurs at two levels:

User to Proxy A

Proxy A (which you operate) authenticates users. Common methods include:

Account credentials (username/password, SSO)

Privacy Pass tokens issued by your infrastructure

Client certificates (mTLS)

Proxy A to Proxy B

Proxy B authenticates itself to Proxy A using TLS. Depending on your configuration, this can use:

Standard TLS certificates

Raw Public Key (RPK) TLS extension for reduced certificate overhead