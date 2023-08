Advanced DDoS protection

Learn how to customize and augment Cloudflare’s DDoS protection.

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

Audit DNS records to prevent accidental IP address exposures.

Optimize caching and security to reduce incoming traffic (whether malicious or legitimate).

Augment Cloudflare’s default analytics to examine attacks in more detail.

Evaluate different ways to restrict external connections to your origin server.

