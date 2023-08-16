Cloudflare Docs
Learning Paths
Cloudflare Docs
Prevent DDoS attacks (Learning Path)
GitHub icon
Visit Learning Paths on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
  1. Learning Paths
  2. Prevent DDoS attacks
  3. Baseline DDoS protection
  4. Update TLS versions

Update TLS versions

  1 min read

In some circumstances - specifically when an application allows client-initiated SSL/TLS renegotiation - previous versions of SSL/TLS can be more vulnerable to DDoS attacks.

When you use an SSL/TLS certificate issued by Cloudflare1, you can reduce the impact of this vulnerability by:

​​ Additional resources

For more details on this vulnerability, refer to Secure Server- and Client-Initiated SSL Renegotiation.

  1. Meaning either Universal or Advanced certificates. ↩︎




Previous Next