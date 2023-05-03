Optimize speed

1 min read

Beyond caching, Cloudflare lets all customers adjust the following settings to improve site performance.

In the Speed section External link icon Open external link of your Cloudflare dashboard, review the following settings:

Within the Speed section, you can also run periodic Speed Tests to assess the peformance of your website.

In the Network section External link icon Open external link of your Cloudflare dashboard, review the following settings: