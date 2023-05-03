Optimize speed
Beyond caching, Cloudflare lets all customers adjust the following settings to improve site performance.
Speed
In the Speed section of your Cloudflare dashboard, review the following settings:
Network
In the Network section of your Cloudflare dashboard, review the following settings:
- 0-RTT Connection Resumption
- gRPC
- HTTP/2
- HTTP/2 to Origin
- HTTP/3 (with QUIC)
- IP Geolocation
- IPv6 Compatibility
- Max upload size
- Onion Routing
- Pseudo IPv4
- WebSockets
