Test a policy

It is common for a misconfigured Gateway policy to accidentally block traffic to benign sites. To ensure a smooth deployment, we recommend testing a simple policy before deploying DNS filtering to your organization.

​​ Test a policy in the browser

Go to Gateway > Firewall policies. Disable all existing DNS policies. Re-enable or create a policy to block all security categories: Selector Operator Value Action Security categories in All security risks Block Ensure that your browser is not configured to use an alternate DNS resolver. For example, Chrome has a Use secure DNS setting that will cause the browser to send requests to 1.1.1.1 and bypass your DNS policies. In the browser, go to malware.testcategory.com . You should see a generic Gateway block page.

Custom block pages require you to install a root certificate on the device.

In Logs > Gateway > DNS, verify that you see the blocked domain. Slowly re-enable or add other policies to your configuration. When testing against frequently-visited sites, you may need to clear the DNS cache in your browser or OS. Otherwise, the DNS lookup will return the locally-cached IP address and bypass your DNS policies.

You have now validated DNS filtering on a test device.