Get started with DNS filtering
Learning path
Protect corporate devices from malware, phishing, and other prohibited web content.
Modules: 6 Reading time: 28 min
Concepts
Review the concepts behind DNS filtering. Feel free to skip this module if you have a technical background.
Account setup
Set up an account for Cloudflare Zero Trust.
Explore DNS policies
Learn how to build DNS policies to keep your organization secure.
Connect a test device to Gateway
To forward DNS requests to Cloudflare Gateway, you can either:
- Change the DNS resolver settings in your router, browser, or OS.
- Install the WARP client on your device.
Plan your corporate deployment
Prepare to deploy the WARP client to your organization.
Enable DNS filtering for your organization
Deploy the WARP client throughout your organization and start enforcing DNS policies.