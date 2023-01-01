Cloudflare Docs
Get started with DNS filtering

Protect corporate devices from malware, phishing, and other prohibited web content.

Modules: 6   Reading time: 28 min

​​ Concepts

Review the concepts behind DNS filtering. Feel free to skip this module if you have a technical background.

​​ Account setup

Set up an account for Cloudflare Zero Trust.

​​ Explore DNS policies

Learn how to build DNS policies to keep your organization secure.

​​ Connect a test device to Gateway

To forward DNS requests to Cloudflare Gateway, you can either:

  • Change the DNS resolver settings in your router, browser, or OS.
  • Install the WARP client on your device.

​​ Plan your corporate deployment

Prepare to deploy the WARP client to your organization.

​​ Enable DNS filtering for your organization

Deploy the WARP client throughout your organization and start enforcing DNS policies.

