Note Requires the Browser Isolation add-on.

Clientless Web Isolation allows you to on-ramp user traffic to your private network without needing to install the WARP client. Users access private applications by going to a prefixed URL:

https://<your-team-name>.cloudflareaccess.com/browser/<URL>

After the user authenticates to your IdP, Cloudflare will load the application in a secure remote browser and apply your Gateway firewall policies to user traffic.

Setup

To configure Clientless Web Isolation to augment clientless access, refer to this tutorial.

Best practices