Connect your private applications

Cloudflare Tunnel allows you to securely connect your applications to Cloudflare without a publicly routable IP address. With Tunnel, you do not send traffic to an external IP — instead, a lightweight daemon in your infrastructure (cloudflared) creates outbound-only connections to Cloudflare's global network.

Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to:

  • Create a Cloudflare Tunnel.
  • Publish your application via a public hostname.