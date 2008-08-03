Alternative on-ramps

As discussed in the previous modules, almost everything you do with the Cloudflare reverse proxy requires adding a site to Cloudflare. That public DNS record (or its subdomains) becomes the domain on which your users access your private applications. This method is exceptionally secure and transparent; each domain and subdomain has access to the Cloudflare web security portfolio, are inherently DDoS protected, and receive an obfuscated origin IP. For these reasons, public hostname routing is the recommended method to onboard applications for clientless user access. However, there may be times in which a public DNS record cannot be created, or other situations that prevent administrators from using this method.

Objectives

By the end of this module, you will be able to: